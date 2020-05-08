Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Cut by Piper Sandler

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Terreno Realty in a report released on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.37. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Terreno Realty’s FY2020 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The company had revenue of $45.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.40 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 3.55%.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Terreno Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of Terreno Realty stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.61. 5,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,164. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.87. Terreno Realty has a twelve month low of $42.12 and a twelve month high of $62.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.09 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $942,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 8.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 119,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,157,000 after purchasing an additional 19,668 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 701,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,285,000 after purchasing an additional 342,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,743,000 after purchasing an additional 10,795 shares in the last quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 78.26%.

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

