Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Unum Group Lowered by SunTrust Banks (NYSE:UNM)

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Unum Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Hughes now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.45. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Unum Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on UNM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Unum Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Wednesday. DOWLING & PARTN cut Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Unum Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.38.

Shares of NYSE UNM traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.65. 126,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,359,337. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.66 and a 200 day moving average of $24.72. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $36.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNM. CX Institutional boosted its position in Unum Group by 7,166.7% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

