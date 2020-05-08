Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) Lifted by Oppenheimer

Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Vericel in a report released on Tuesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.40). Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Vericel’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Vericel had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $26.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Vericel’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Vericel in a report on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on Vericel from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Vericel in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vericel has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of VCEL traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.21. The company had a trading volume of 17,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a current ratio of 5.64. The company has a market capitalization of $687.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.32 and a beta of 3.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.57. Vericel has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $19.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCEL. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel in the 4th quarter worth $1,143,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Vericel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vericel by 163.6% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 27,150 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 12,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 898,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,637,000 after buying an additional 171,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

