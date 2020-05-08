Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) Issued By KeyCorp

Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Central Garden & Pet in a report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.83. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CENT. BidaskClub raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine cut Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Central Garden & Pet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CENT traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.05. 8,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,762. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $22.40 and a 12-month high of $36.14.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $703.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.21 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 23,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 18.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

