Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Issued By Raymond James

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) – Equities researchers at Raymond James raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Finning International in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Cherniavsky now anticipates that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.24. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC reduced their price objective on Finning International from C$27.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Finning International from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. TD Securities raised Finning International from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Finning International from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$23.56.

TSE:FTT traded down C$0.16 on Friday, hitting C$17.52. The company had a trading volume of 118,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,035. Finning International has a 52 week low of C$10.59 and a 52 week high of C$25.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$15.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$21.18.

In other Finning International news, Senior Officer David Francis Neil Primrose bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$21.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,841 shares in the company, valued at C$638,597.40. Also, Senior Officer Pedro Antonio Damjanic Yutronic bought 5,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$12.61 per share, with a total value of C$64,690.43. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$167,564.60. Insiders purchased 17,130 shares of company stock worth $321,319 over the last quarter.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It serves various industries, including mining, construction, agriculture, governmental, paving, and forestry, as well as various power system applications.

