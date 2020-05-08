Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) Issued By Barrington Research

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 5th. Barrington Research analyst C. Howe now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.19. Barrington Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.57 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.53. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $720.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. CSFB decreased their price target on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.29.

NASDAQ:WWD traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.76. The stock had a trading volume of 25,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,804. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 12-month low of $46.51 and a 12-month high of $129.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.081 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.95%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,252,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,350,000 after buying an additional 218,678 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 4th quarter valued at $140,483,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,003,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,829,000 after acquiring an additional 135,901 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 787,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,226,000 after purchasing an additional 327,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the fourth quarter worth $85,492,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

