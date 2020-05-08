Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC) Increased by Desjardins

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC) – Desjardins upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Tire in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 6th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.33 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.19.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$5.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$5.41 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.35 billion.

Shares of CTC stock traded up C$2.00 on Friday, reaching C$200.00. The company had a trading volume of 298 shares, compared to its average volume of 795. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$193.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion and a PE ratio of 16.45. Canadian Tire has a 12 month low of C$140.00 and a 12 month high of C$239.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $1.1375 dividend. This represents a $4.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Canadian Tire’s dividend payout ratio is 31.90%.

Canadian Tire Company Profile

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

