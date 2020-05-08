Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Central Garden & Pet Co Decreased by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Central Garden & Pet in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.83. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

CENTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Central Garden & Pet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CENTA traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.67. The company had a trading volume of 15,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,859. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.18. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $32.95.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $703.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $693.21 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,687,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,476,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 682,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,040,000 after buying an additional 14,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 22,268 shares during the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.