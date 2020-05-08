Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) Cut by William Blair

ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ICF International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.13. William Blair also issued estimates for ICF International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.26 EPS.

Get ICF International alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 17th. TheStreet lowered ICF International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sidoti reduced their target price on ICF International from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on ICF International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered ICF International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.00.

ICFI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,673. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.08. ICF International has a 1 year low of $47.75 and a 1 year high of $95.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. ICF International had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $358.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in ICF International by 20.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in ICF International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in ICF International by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC increased its position in ICF International by 2.6% in the first quarter. Torray LLC now owns 14,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in ICF International by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John Wasson sold 4,746 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.46, for a total transaction of $320,165.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,636,552.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.49%.

About ICF International

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.