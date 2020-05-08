Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Boosted by Piper Sandler

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.04.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ICE. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.93.

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.26. 75,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,766,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12 month low of $63.51 and a 12 month high of $101.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.80 and a 200-day moving average of $91.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.54.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.93%.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $364,218.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 37,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total transaction of $3,495,712.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,496,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,459,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,205 shares of company stock valued at $19,404,008 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,518,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,269,190,000 after purchasing an additional 85,241 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,111,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,203,000 after purchasing an additional 299,251 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 53.6% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,111,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830,800 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,896,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,275,000 after purchasing an additional 466,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,534,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,263,000 after purchasing an additional 632,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

