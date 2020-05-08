Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for L.B. Foster Co Cut by B. Riley (NASDAQ:FSTR)

L.B. Foster Co (NASDAQ:FSTR) – Research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of L.B. Foster in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. B. Riley analyst C. Horn now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.52. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for L.B. Foster’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $128.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.59 million. L.B. Foster had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 7.86%.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FSTR. ValuEngine raised shares of L.B. Foster from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L.B. Foster from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th.

Shares of L.B. Foster stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $12.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,165. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. L.B. Foster has a 1 year low of $7.96 and a 1 year high of $27.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.19 million, a P/E ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.67.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in L.B. Foster by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in L.B. Foster by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,536 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in L.B. Foster in the 1st quarter worth $316,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in L.B. Foster by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in L.B. Foster by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 17,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. 72.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L.B. Foster Company Profile

L.B. Foster Company manufactures and distributes products and services for the transportation and energy infrastructure worldwide. Its Rail Products and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes, bolts, angle bars, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and other accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and fabricates insulated rail joints and related accessories.

