Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of LCI Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.74. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LCI Industries’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $659.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.42 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CL King raised LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on LCI Industries in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Sidoti lowered LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded LCI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. LCI Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.67.

Shares of NYSE LCII traded up $4.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.15. 94,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,076. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.70. LCI Industries has a 12 month low of $55.29 and a 12 month high of $116.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in LCI Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in LCI Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $692,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in LCI Industries by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in shares of LCI Industries by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 11,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

