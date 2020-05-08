Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Lifted by B. Riley

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) – Equities researchers at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for OptimizeRx in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 5th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.12). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for OptimizeRx’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on OPRX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OptimizeRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut OptimizeRx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of OptimizeRx stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.89. The stock had a trading volume of 976 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,361. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $157.16 million, a PE ratio of -29.01 and a beta of 0.21. OptimizeRx has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $17.24.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 million. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 19.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 612.5% during the fourth quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 285,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 245,000 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,141,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in OptimizeRx by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 661,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after purchasing an additional 55,318 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 109,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 27,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC increased its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 266.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 28,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 20,735 shares in the last quarter. 57.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OptimizeRx Corporation provides digital health messaging services for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. The company's cloud-based solutions support patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, education, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health records platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

