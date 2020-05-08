Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Reduced by Analyst

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks analyst S. Benjamin now forecasts that the company will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.01. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet cut Penske Automotive Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Stephens cut their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Penske Automotive Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.71.

Shares of PAG traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.77. 8,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,683. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.67. Penske Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $19.99 and a twelve month high of $53.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.05). Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.