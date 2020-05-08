Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) Decreased by Analyst

Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Planet Fitness in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now expects that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.41. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

PLNT has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Planet Fitness has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.88.

PLNT stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.18. 66,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,446,746. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 51.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.23. Planet Fitness has a twelve month low of $23.77 and a twelve month high of $88.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.25.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.20). Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $127.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 27,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its position in Planet Fitness by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 30,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 2.6% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Craig R. Benson acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.47 per share, with a total value of $1,586,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig Jeffrey Miller acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.18 per share, for a total transaction of $106,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,104.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 92,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,384,710 over the last three months. 9.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.