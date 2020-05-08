Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for R1 RCM Inc Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:RCM)

R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for R1 RCM in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Demko now forecasts that the healthcare provider will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.10. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for R1 RCM’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

RCM has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Dougherty & Co started coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.43.

RCM traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,295. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -489.01, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.52. R1 RCM has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The healthcare provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $320.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.76 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 174.42% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,559,391 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $33,220,000 after purchasing an additional 433,434 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in R1 RCM by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,257,033 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $29,296,000 after buying an additional 61,577 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,397,052 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $18,133,000 after buying an additional 64,609 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,301,642 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $16,895,000 after acquiring an additional 88,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,286,595 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $16,700,000 after acquiring an additional 275,118 shares in the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Albert Rene Zimmerli acquired 9,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $99,203.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,703.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.12 per share, for a total transaction of $45,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,064,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,708,440.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

