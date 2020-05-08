Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Cut by Analyst

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) – Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Selective Insurance Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.94. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

SIGI has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

Selective Insurance Group stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.81. The company had a trading volume of 125,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,274. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.32. Selective Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $37.05 and a 1 year high of $81.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.72.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.18). Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $664.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.91%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIGI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 3,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

