Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Simulations Plus, Inc. Decreased by Taglich Brothers (NASDAQ:SLP)

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) – Equities research analysts at Taglich Brothers lowered their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Simulations Plus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 5th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now expects that the technology company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.18. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Simulations Plus’ FY2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 23.83% and a net margin of 24.28%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SLP. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

SLP traded up $0.90 on Friday, hitting $40.38. 2,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,532. The company has a market cap of $708.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.78 and a beta of -0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.32. Simulations Plus has a twelve month low of $22.94 and a twelve month high of $43.63.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLP. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in Simulations Plus by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Simulations Plus by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 325,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,365,000 after acquiring an additional 68,946 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 126.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Simulations Plus by 16.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 275,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,628,000 after acquiring an additional 38,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total transaction of $761,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,874,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,579,020.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,631,600. 31.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 23rd. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.