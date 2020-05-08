Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Increased by William Blair

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Western Union in a report issued on Tuesday, May 5th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.39. William Blair also issued estimates for The Western Union’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

WU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union in a report on Monday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on The Western Union from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

Shares of WU traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $20.00. 310,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,272,833. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.40. The Western Union has a 52-week low of $17.39 and a 52-week high of $28.44.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The Western Union had a net margin of 20.64% and a negative return on equity of 1,692.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the 4th quarter worth $368,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in The Western Union by 196.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 39,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 26,107 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of The Western Union by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 91,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 43,440 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 25,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 6.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,968,296 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $509,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,327 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Jan Siegmund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.21 per share, for a total transaction of $262,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

