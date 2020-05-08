Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) Lifted by Analyst

Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Wingstop in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Bartlett now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.24. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WING. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $102.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.11.

WING traded up $4.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.29. The stock had a trading volume of 30,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,597. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.58, a PEG ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.18. Wingstop has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $126.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.70.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $55.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.69 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WING. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,647,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $142,093,000 after acquiring an additional 84,445 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Wingstop by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 891,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,915,000 after purchasing an additional 203,130 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 835,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Wingstop by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 792,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,322,000 after purchasing an additional 169,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wingstop by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 429,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,015,000 after acquiring an additional 10,879 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 35,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $2,840,558.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,054,728.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Madison Jobe sold 957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $77,392.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,312 shares in the company, valued at $591,321.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,292 shares of company stock worth $2,933,836. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.27%.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

