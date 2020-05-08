Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) Issued By Piper Sandler

Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Endo International in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.57. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Endo International’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

Get Endo International alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ENDP. ValuEngine lowered Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Endo International in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on Endo International in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Endo International from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.98.

Shares of Endo International stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $4.09. 166,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,306,509. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.73. The company has a market capitalization of $955.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.61. Endo International has a one year low of $1.97 and a one year high of $8.55.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.40. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 84.43% and a negative net margin of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $820.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 361 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endo International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endo International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Endo International by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Endo International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $366,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Endo International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 197,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 7,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.