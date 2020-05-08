Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Issued By William Blair

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Computer Programs & Systems in a report issued on Tuesday, May 5th. William Blair analyst J. Garro now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.43.

Get Computer Programs & Systems alerts:

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $69.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.30 million. Computer Programs & Systems had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 7.67%.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CPSI. SVB Leerink started coverage on Computer Programs & Systems in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut Computer Programs & Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. ValuEngine cut Computer Programs & Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet raised Computer Programs & Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Computer Programs & Systems from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.10.

NASDAQ:CPSI traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.39. 5,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,609. Computer Programs & Systems has a 12-month low of $16.93 and a 12-month high of $35.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Computer Programs & Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Computer Programs & Systems by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Computer Programs & Systems by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Computer Programs & Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Computer Programs & Systems by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Computer Programs & Systems by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

About Computer Programs & Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs & Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs & Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.