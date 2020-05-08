Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for United Fire Group, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:UFCS)

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of United Fire Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.31. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for United Fire Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Get United Fire Group alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti dropped their target price on shares of United Fire Group from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. BidaskClub cut shares of United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. TheStreet cut shares of United Fire Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

United Fire Group stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.95. The company had a trading volume of 7,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,322. United Fire Group has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $53.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.20. The stock has a market cap of $630.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 0.08.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.07). United Fire Group had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $271.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.30 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 844.7% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in United Fire Group by 30.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in United Fire Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United Fire Group by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Fire Group in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Randy A. Ramlo sold 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $38,794.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,203,749.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for United Fire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Fire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.