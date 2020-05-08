Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for eXp World Holdings Inc Lifted by William Blair (NASDAQ:EXPI)

eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for eXp World in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 6th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.03. William Blair also issued estimates for eXp World’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine cut eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on eXp World from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on eXp World from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. eXp World currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

eXp World stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.89. 3,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,646. The firm has a market cap of $608.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.04 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.19 and a 200 day moving average of $9.94. eXp World has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $12.55.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $274.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.80 million. eXp World had a negative return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 0.28%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eXp World in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,863,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of eXp World in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of eXp World by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of eXp World by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of eXp World in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 12.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential real estate market in the United States and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

