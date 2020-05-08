Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Incyte Co. Lowered by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:INCY)

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Incyte in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.55. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Incyte’s FY2022 earnings at $5.74 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Incyte from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $89.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Incyte from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Sunday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.20.

INCY traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.43. The stock had a trading volume of 758,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,966. The company has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. Incyte has a 1 year low of $62.48 and a 1 year high of $104.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 3.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.79 and a 200 day moving average of $83.29.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($3.17). Incyte had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a negative net margin of 16.87%. The company had revenue of $568.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in Incyte by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 22,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 11,659 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Incyte by 1,620.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 6,480 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in Incyte during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at $1,126,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 20,908.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 16,727 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Incyte news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $166,383.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,581,430.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,079,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,129 shares of company stock valued at $3,143,044. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

