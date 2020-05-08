Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Cut by Northcoast Research

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) – Northcoast Research cut their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Kforce in a research report issued on Thursday, May 7th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.70. Northcoast Research has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Kforce had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.96%. The company had revenue of $335.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.00 million.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KFRC. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Kforce from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair downgraded shares of Kforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kforce from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of Kforce in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Shares of NASDAQ KFRC traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,948. Kforce has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $42.64. The stock has a market cap of $668.15 million, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 23,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 1.2% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 31,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

