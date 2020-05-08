Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Reduced by SVB Leerink

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.77) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.76). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

STSA traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $19.51. 1,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,941. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $33.48. The company has a market cap of $353.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11. The company has a current ratio of 14.40, a quick ratio of 14.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.08.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.19.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $660,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 936.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $805,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Detlef Albrecht sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $27,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,633.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $67,470. Insiders own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel therapeutic product for the acute treatment of migraine. Its product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with a proprietary pre-filled single-use nasal delivery device.

