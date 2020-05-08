Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for SBA Communications Co. Cut by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:SBAC)

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SBA Communications in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 5th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $2.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.35. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $317.00 price objective on the stock.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($3.22). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SBAC. New Street Research upgraded SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group upgraded SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $361.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.53.

Shares of SBA Communications stock traded up $4.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $290.56. 483,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,957. SBA Communications has a 1-year low of $199.22 and a 1-year high of $317.11. The company has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,639.92 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $281.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.10.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,115,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,232,807,000 after purchasing an additional 298,236 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,043,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,419,000 after purchasing an additional 9,037 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,462,000 after purchasing an additional 89,680 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $227,897,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 788,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,044,000 after acquiring an additional 149,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.02, for a total transaction of $2,530,021.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,133,398.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.02, for a total value of $14,912,988.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 208,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,432,538.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,974 shares of company stock worth $57,529,904 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.91%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

