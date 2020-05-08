Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Godaddy Inc Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:GDDY)

Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Godaddy in a research report issued on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Bracelin now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.27. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Godaddy had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on GDDY. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Godaddy in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Godaddy in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Godaddy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Godaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Godaddy from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Godaddy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.42.

Godaddy stock traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,031. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 80.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.23. Godaddy has a 52 week low of $40.25 and a 52 week high of $79.20.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Godaddy by 18.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 662,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,848,000 after buying an additional 104,700 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in Godaddy by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of Godaddy by 38.6% in the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 216,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,374,000 after acquiring an additional 60,339 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Godaddy by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Godaddy by 291.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 10,803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Ah Kee Andrew Low sold 67,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $5,069,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,701 shares in the company, valued at $8,602,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 3,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total transaction of $206,045.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,777,389.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 128,842 shares of company stock worth $9,503,010. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

