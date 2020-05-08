Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Lowered by Barrington Research

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) – Research analysts at Barrington Research cut their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Haemonetics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.88. Barrington Research currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

HAE has been the subject of several other research reports. CJS Securities upgraded Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $148.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Haemonetics from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Haemonetics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.83.

Shares of NYSE HAE traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.33. The company had a trading volume of 26,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,308. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Haemonetics has a 1 year low of $63.41 and a 1 year high of $140.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.54.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The firm had revenue of $238.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,585 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Haemonetics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,232 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Haemonetics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,668 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,983,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 10,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $1,112,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 395 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $38,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,720 shares of company stock valued at $1,596,502. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

