Qbao (QBT) Market Cap Reaches $255,215.99

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. In the last seven days, Qbao has traded down 11.8% against the dollar. Qbao has a total market cap of $255,215.99 and approximately $1,920.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qbao token can now be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, Allcoin, Gate.io and Coinnest.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000128 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000119 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PrismChain (PRM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Qbao Token Profile

Qbao (CRYPTO:QBT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339. Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao. Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund.

Qbao Token Trading

Qbao can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Gate.io, Coinnest, EXX and Allcoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

