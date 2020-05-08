Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target Lowered to $109.00 at Cfra

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price target cut by research analysts at Cfra from $120.00 to $109.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cfra’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on QRVO. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Qorvo from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Qorvo from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen upped their price objective on Qorvo from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.84.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.04. The stock had a trading volume of 222,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,533. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Qorvo has a fifty-two week low of $58.52 and a fifty-two week high of $122.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.30 and a 200-day moving average of $98.65.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $787.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.38 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Qorvo will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total transaction of $116,452.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,363.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 58,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,236,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 275.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

