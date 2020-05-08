QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) Tops 1-Day Volume of $198,234.00

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 8th. Over the last week, QuadrantProtocol has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. One QuadrantProtocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and CoinBene. QuadrantProtocol has a total market cap of $387,602.12 and $198,234.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010157 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.29 or 0.02171609 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00176561 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00067286 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00039136 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000166 BTC.

QuadrantProtocol Token Profile

QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 358,025,330 tokens. QuadrantProtocol’s official website is www.quadrantprotocol.com. QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant. The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol. QuadrantProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/quadrantprotocol.

Buying and Selling QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuadrantProtocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuadrantProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

