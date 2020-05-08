QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,995 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 10,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 10,458 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 48,614 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $1,741,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 19,869 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Monday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Nomura Securities began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.49.

Shares of QCOM traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,290,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,377,994. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $96.17. The stock has a market cap of $87.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.01 and its 200 day moving average is $82.12.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.