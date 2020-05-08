Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Earns “Hold” Rating from HC Wainwright

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $28.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 86.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on RDUS. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Radius Health from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Radius Health in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.43.

Radius Health stock opened at $15.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $653.14 million, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.16. Radius Health has a twelve month low of $10.32 and a twelve month high of $29.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.63.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.09). Radius Health had a negative net margin of 76.73% and a negative return on equity of 929.94%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Radius Health will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.75 per share, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Radius Health by 231.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Radius Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Radius Health by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

