Randall Faminow Buys 30,600 Shares of Yangarra Resources Ltd (TSE:YGR) Stock

Yangarra Resources Ltd (TSE:YGR) Senior Officer Randall Faminow purchased 30,600 shares of Yangarra Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,994.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 250,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$122,957.66.

Shares of TSE:YGR remained flat at $C$0.47 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 111,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.03. Yangarra Resources Ltd has a one year low of C$0.26 and a one year high of C$2.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.93.

Get Yangarra Resources alerts:

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$35.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$37.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Yangarra Resources Ltd will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on YGR shares. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Yangarra Resources from C$0.65 to C$0.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James set a C$0.65 price objective on Yangarra Resources and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. AltaCorp Capital cut their price objective on Yangarra Resources from C$2.10 to C$1.85 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Laurentian cut their price objective on Yangarra Resources from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Yangarra Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$0.75 to C$0.40 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Yangarra Resources Company Profile

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces resource properties in Western Canada. The company holds oil and gas interests in various sections, primarily focusing on Cardium in Central Alberta. Yangarra Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Yangarra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangarra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.