Rapidz Reaches Market Capitalization of $184,575.09 (RPZX)

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 8th. One Rapidz token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Rapidz has traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rapidz has a market capitalization of $184,575.09 and approximately $49,879.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rapidz alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010089 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $212.32 or 0.02135539 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00174496 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00066902 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00038375 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Rapidz Token Profile

Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 661,943,284 tokens. The official website for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io. The official message board for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io/blog.

Rapidz Token Trading

Rapidz can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapidz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rapidz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rapidz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rapidz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.