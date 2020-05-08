Rathbone Brothers plc Has $1.90 Million Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Rathbone Brothers plc trimmed its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 38.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $35.92 on Friday, hitting $1,407.99. The company had a trading volume of 46,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,609. The company has a market cap of $56.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.03. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,107.29 and a 52-week high of $2,094.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,352.57 and a 200 day moving average of $1,777.84.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.12 by ($2.35). Booking had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 74.06%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $11.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 46.03 EPS for the current year.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,067.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday. Argus lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,773.31.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

