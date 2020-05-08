Rathbone Brothers plc Has $19.81 Million Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 110.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,399 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,809 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Nike were worth $19,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Nike during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nike during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Nike during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Nike during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nike by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKE has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Nike from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Nike from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Nike from $119.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.18.

Shares of Nike stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $88.56. 4,565,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,110,347. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.67. Nike Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $138.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.75.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.36%.

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.63 per share, for a total transaction of $84,630.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,580.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.22 per share, for a total transaction of $210,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,851 shares in the company, valued at $998,091.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

