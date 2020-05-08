Rathbone Brothers plc Raises Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Rathbone Brothers plc grew its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 246.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,260 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,180 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Facebook were worth $16,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FB. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $223.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.16.

FB stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $212.75. 5,136,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,311,324. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $224.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $172.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.16.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total transaction of $292,408.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,113 shares in the company, valued at $426,403.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.43, for a total transaction of $40,241.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,216.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,814 shares of company stock valued at $7,831,400. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.