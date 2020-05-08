Rathbone Brothers plc Sells 16,347 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Rathbone Brothers plc lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,347 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,676,410,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,388,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,665,343,000 after buying an additional 6,208,177 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Chevron by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,141,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,755,136,000 after buying an additional 1,659,702 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Chevron by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,580,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,926,286,000 after buying an additional 1,429,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,672,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,328,591,000 after buying an additional 779,059 shares in the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.05.

Chevron stock traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $92.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,749,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,739,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $172.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.19 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.31. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

In other news, Director John Frank acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

