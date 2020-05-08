Rathbone Brothers plc Sells 477 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Rathbone Brothers plc trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,261 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.5% of Rathbone Brothers plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $50,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,753,245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,269,755,000 after buying an additional 2,439,025 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,989,675 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,880,071,000 after buying an additional 342,849 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,656,999 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,032,498,000 after buying an additional 394,623 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,711,347 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,814,480,000 after buying an additional 210,550 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,827,815 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,371,284,000 after buying an additional 149,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on NVIDIA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 target price (up previously from $270.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.43.

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $5,758,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at $5,939,295.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.02, for a total value of $2,660,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 160,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,708,180.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,829 shares of company stock valued at $32,834,702 over the last three months. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $7.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $304.87. The company had a trading volume of 9,302,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,001,176. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $132.60 and a 1-year high of $316.32. The firm has a market cap of $188.52 billion, a PE ratio of 67.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $262.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

