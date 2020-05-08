Raymond James & Associates Acquires 127,874 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) by 261.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,874 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.15% of Penn National Gaming worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Penn National Gaming during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Penn National Gaming during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PENN shares. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Penn National Gaming from $42.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub raised Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Penn National Gaming from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Penn National Gaming from $39.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Nomura Securities lifted their price target on Penn National Gaming from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Penn National Gaming currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.88.

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $18.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.52. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.14 and a beta of 2.31. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $39.18.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($4.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($4.62). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 2.33%. Penn National Gaming’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

