Raymond James & Associates Acquires 33,689 Shares of US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 95.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,689 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.22% of US Ecology worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Ecology during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Ecology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of US Ecology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,478,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of US Ecology in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of US Ecology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised US Ecology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine lowered US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on US Ecology from $50.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub raised US Ecology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised US Ecology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. US Ecology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.75.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Romano acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,020. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,500 shares of company stock valued at $96,010. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECOL opened at $32.03 on Friday. US Ecology Inc has a 52-week low of $24.94 and a 52-week high of $67.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.48. The firm has a market cap of $981.46 million, a PE ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.94.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $231.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.35 million. US Ecology had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.75%. Research analysts predict that US Ecology Inc will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

