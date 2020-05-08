Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,755 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Shares of CSL opened at $115.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.25 and a 1 year high of $169.86.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 9.54%. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.13%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.57.

In other news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 26,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $4,294,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,442,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

Read More: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.