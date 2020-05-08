Raymond James & Associates Buys 5,322 Shares of Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.09% of Crispr Therapeutics worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 952,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,004,000 after buying an additional 398,012 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 904.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 394,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,031,000 after purchasing an additional 355,264 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,049,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,733,000 after purchasing an additional 272,139 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 171.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,839,000 after purchasing an additional 237,000 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,956,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,074,000 after purchasing an additional 174,495 shares during the period. 51.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crispr Therapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.11.

Shares of CRSP opened at $53.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.70 and a 200 day moving average of $53.79. Crispr Therapeutics AG has a fifty-two week low of $32.30 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.32 and a beta of 2.26.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company’s revenue was down 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.93) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crispr Therapeutics AG will post -4.51 EPS for the current year.

About Crispr Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Crispr Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crispr Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.