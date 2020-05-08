Raymond James & Associates Decreases Holdings in Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,392 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.19% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,962,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,288,000 after purchasing an additional 256,568 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,851,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,260,000 after buying an additional 365,805 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,399,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,885,000 after buying an additional 236,000 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,361,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,493,000 after buying an additional 392,986 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 13,880.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,521,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,606,000 after buying an additional 1,510,647 shares during the period.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

In other news, CEO Carl R. Christenson bought 4,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.34 per share, for a total transaction of $115,673.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,157.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Carl R. Christenson bought 2,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.95 per share, with a total value of $55,899.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,242.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $26.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -70.47 and a beta of 2.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.56. Altra Industrial Motion Corp has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $38.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. Altra Industrial Motion had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a positive return on equity of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $434.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

AIMC has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altra Industrial Motion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.