Raymond James & Associates Grows Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,734 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 42,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $27.74 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $21.77 and a 1-year high of $35.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.98.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

