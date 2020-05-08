Raymond James & Associates Grows Position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.44% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAY. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 8,022.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after buying an additional 10,827 shares in the last quarter.

IPAY stock opened at $44.44 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a twelve month low of $30.56 and a twelve month high of $55.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.56 and a 200 day moving average of $46.65.

