Raymond James & Associates Grows Stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) by 469.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,428 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 80.4% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 4,858 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 3,233.7% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 9,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $2,703,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. stock opened at $38.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $42.08. The firm has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.59.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a report on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.10.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

